“Missed a golden opportunity”: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway and Alex Carey involved in comedy of errors in AUS vs NZ 2nd ODI

Kane Williamson, Devon Conway and Alex Carey got involved in a funny run-out mixup during AUS vs NZ 2nd ODI in Cairns.

Australia defeated New Zealand by 113 runs in the 2nd ODI match to take an invincible 2-0 lead in the series. The bowlers of Australia dominated the game with both bat and the ball. Apart from taking the wickets, the bowlers of the hosts made some brilliant contributions with the bat as well.

New Zealand opted to bowl first, and the duo of Trent Boult and Matt Henry proved their decision right as well. At one stage, Australia were 54-5. Steve Smith managed to score a half-century, but the rest of the batters failed. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa scored some valuable runs and led Australia to 195-9.

The target was not big, but the batters of the Kiwis failed big time. Martin Guptill got out in the first over to Mitchell Starc, and the rest of the batters also followed him. In the end, New Zealand bundled out for just 82 runs.

Kane Williamson, Devon Conway and Alex Carey involved in comedy of errors

On the last ball of the 1st over of the New Zealand innings, captain Kane Williamson and Devon Conway engaged in a funny mixup. Williamson blocked a back-of-a-length delivery of Mitchell Starc, and he wanted a single for the same. Williamson started running towards the non-strike end immediately, but Devon Conway was hesitant.

Seeing Conway’s hesitancy, Williamson tried to run back, but Conway also changed his mind, and he also started running towards the same end. At one stage, both batters were standing side by side, but Sean Abbott’s throw was not accurate towards the wicket-keeper, and the duo survived the scare.

Although, both of them could take advantage of their good fortune. Conway got out for just 5 runs on Sean Abbott’s delivery, whereas Williamson managed to score just 17 runs in 58 balls and got out on Adam Zampa’s delivery.