“Sachin paid the amount after BMC issued a notice”: When Sachin Tendulkar paid a fine of INR 4.5 Lakhs to get occupancy certificate for his new Bunglow

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest ever players to have played the game of cricket. Known as the “God”, Tendulkar owns the most of records in ODI and Test cricket. He was an icon on the field and was even respected by his fellow opponents as well. Even after his retirement, Tendulkar is still quite active and is an ambassador of many brands.

In 1995, Tendulkar changed the scenario of sports advertising by signing a multi-crore deal with WorldTel. In 2011, Tendulkar shifted to his new five-storey bungalow at Perry Cross Road that he bought in 2007 for a price of INR 38 crores. He revealed that he left his flat that he got by sports quota so that some other sportsman can live there.

“Everyone has a dream of owning a house. I, too, had this dream. I am happy that I was able to fulfil it. The flat where I earlier used to live, I had received under the sports quota. I have now vacated that place, so that some other sportsman can live there,” Sachin Tendulkar said about his new home.

When Sachin Tendulkar paid a fine of INR 4.5 Lakhs to get occupancy certificate

Tendulkar shifted to his new home, but he failed to obtain the occupancy certificate for the same. BMC sent a notice to Tendulkar regarding the same, and he was charged Rs 50 per sqm for the bungalow spread over 836 sqm. The officials said that the rules are the same for everyone, and Tendulkar also paid the fine to obtain the certificate.

“Sachin paid the amount after BMC issued a notice seeking recovery of Rs 4.35 lakh penalty as illegal occupancy charge,” a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Apart from Perry Cross Road, Tendulkar also owns a plush apartment at Rustomjee Seasons BKC. He has invested in quite a few businesses and is still a regular in TV commercials.

Tendulkar had a great career, and he was famous for his attitude on the field as well. However, he once sledged Glenn McGrath to play with his ego and was controversially banned from bowling as well in a Test match against South Africa.