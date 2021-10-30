“I don’t notice criticism”: Asif Ali on social-media wrath after his match-winning knock against Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup

Asif Ali played a blinder against Afghanistan to earn his side their third straight win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

On 29 October 2021, two arch-rivals Pakistan and Afghanistan met in a crunch ICC T20 World Cup game. When Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat, it raised many eyebrows. At one stage Afghanistan were 76-6, but then came the partnership of Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib. Both of them remained unbeaten and lead their side to a competitive score of 147 runs.

While chasing, Pakistan were comfortable till the halfway mark, but then came Rashid Khan. He bowled an amazing spell of 2-26 and Pakistan were in all sorts of trouble. In the last couple of overs, Pakistan needed 24 runs to win and Afghanistan were the clear favourites.

But then came Pakistan’s finisher, Pakistan’s X-Factor Asif Ali. Ali just needed an over to finish the game as he hit Karim Janat for four sixes in the 19th over. It is interesting to note that Asif has just played 19 balls in the World Cup and seven out of them are smashed for a six. In the last game, Ali made 27 not out in 12 balls to help Pakistan earn a victory over New Zealand.

Asif Ali on criticism

Asif Ali has been an important player of Islamabad United in the PSL, but he has failed to make an impact in the International cricket. He has been hitting sixes for fun in PSL for Islamabad United, and he thanked the franchise for their belief in him.

Aur koi hukam Pakistan? Shukriya @isbunited aur woh sub log jinho ne mere per belief rakha mere mushkil waqt mai. #PakistanZindabad — Asif Ali (@AasifAli2018) October 29, 2021

During the post-match conference, Ali opened up on facing the criticism and the rath of the social media on players.

“I don’t notice criticism,” Asif in his post-match press conference.

“I don’t follow social media at all, I’m very far away from it. My role was such that I sometimes came into the team and sometimes was dropped. Pakistan needed me and called for me.”

Asif Ali also thanked the management for their contributions to the training and gave them a role in his success.

“My last series didn’t go well,” Asif said.

“Earlier, I just used to go to the nets and face the bowlers. I spoke to the coaches and asked them to set me up for practice as if I were batting in the final five or six overs. The management has helped me out a lot, and I’m very happy now and you can see the results.”