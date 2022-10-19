“That is painful”: Shaheen Afridi’s toe-crushing yorker injures Rahmanullah Gurbaz in T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match

Shaheen Afridi injured Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz with an excellent toe-crushing yorker in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are up against each other in the warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Both teams are in search of their perfect combination ahead of the World Cup.

Pakistan lost their last warm-up match convincingly, and they made a brilliant comeback in this match. Shaheen Afridi is back after his injury, and it is excellent news for Pakistan ahead of the Super-12 stage of the World Cup. Pakistan opted to bowl, and they managed to restrict Afghanistan to 154-6 in the 1st innings.

Shaheen Afridi bowled a tremendous spell on his return, where he scalped a couple of wickets by conceding just 29 runs in 4 overs. He managed to dismiss both openers of Afghanistan. Apart from Afridi, Haris Rauf also took a couple of wickets. Mohammad Nabi scored a half-century for the Afghan side.

Shaheen Afridi’s toe-crushing yorker injures Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Shaheen Afridi was on the money from the very first over of the match. On the 5th ball of the first over, Afridi bowled a toe-crusher to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and he injured him as well during the process. Afridi was bowling over the wicket to right-handed Gurbaz, and he bowled a gem.

It was fuller in-swinging delivery right in the blockhole, and Gurbaz tried to dig it out, but he failed to. The ball hit straight onto his toes, and he was clearly in pain. Afridi was delighted on getting a wicket on the very first ball of his return to cricket.

“Zazai just managed to dig out, but not Gurbaz. Look at that, bang on the toes, and that’s painful. Not only he lost his wicket, but got hurt as well,” Sunil Gavaskar said on air.

It is a great sight for Pakistani fans ahead of the Super-12 match between India and Pakistan. Afridi rattled the top-order of the Indian team in the last T20 World Cup as well, and they will again hope the same in this tournament. The Indian batters struggle against left-arm pace, and Afridi is one of the best around.