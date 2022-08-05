“I don’t see Chahal and Kuldeep getting reunited”: Sanjay Manjrekar speaks against playing KulCha together in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Sanjay Manjrekar has said that the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav cannot play together for India in the T20 format.

The duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal once dominated the teams in the white-ball formats. After the 2017 Champions Trophy, India decided to drop the duo of R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja and tried playing Kuldeep Yadav & Yuzvendra Chahal. Both wrist spinners complemented each other and made the opposition batters dance to their rhythm.

However, after the 2019 World Cup, the duo did not play many matches together. Hardik Pandya’s injury halted the combination of the side and that also played a big part in the process. Chahal is still a regular in the team, whereas Kuldeep is searching for his place back in the side.

Sanjay Manjrekar votes against playing KulCha together

Sanjay Manjrekar has voted against playing the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the T20 World Cup. Yuzvendra Chahal is set to lead the Indian spin attack, and Manjrekar insists that either Axar Patel or R Ashwin will be partnering him in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“In T20 cricket where you have Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav both playing together as two spinners. Either it’ll be Axar Patel or Chahal or it’ll be Ashwin or Chahal,” Sanjay Manjrekar said to Sports 18.

“I don’t see Chahal and Kuldeep getting reunited, maybe in 50 overs cricket they would.”

Most ODI 4+ wicket hauls for India at opponent’s home:

5 – Jasprit Bumrah

5 – Yuzvendra Chahal

5 – Kuldeep Yadav Three current bowlers jointly at the top!#WIvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 28, 2022

Kuldeep has been out of favour from the Indian side, but he was not even a regular in IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Kuldeep was bought by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022, and he had an excellent season with him. He finished as the 5th highest wicket-taker of IPL 2022 with 21 wickets.

Kuldeep was then selected for the 5-match T20I series against South Africa, but he got injured which forced him to miss the whole UK tour as well. He is currently with the Indian T20I team in West Indies, but he has not got his chances so far in the initial three T20Is.