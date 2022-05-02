“Pant is doing what Dhoni used to do with Kuldeep”: Kuldeep Yadav coach credits Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting for Kuldeep total wickets IPL 2022

Kuldeep Yadav has been incredible in IPL 2022 and his coach has credited the duo of Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting for the same.

The emergence of Kuldeep Yadav has been a thing to talk about this season. The last few years have not been great for Kuldeep Yadav, where he was battling injuries and was not even getting regular chances in the Indian Premier League.

The chinaman was out of favour at his last side Kolkata Knight Riders, and he played just seven games in the last two seasons combined. In the IPL 2022 auction, Delhi Capitals bought Kuldeep Yadav for just INR 2 crores in the auction, and it has paved them very well.

Kuldeep Yadav has bowled brilliantly this season, and he has scalped 17 wickets this season at an average of 15.82. He is the 2nd joint-highest wicket-taker with T Natarajan, just behind Yuzvendra Chahal. It is interesting that Delhi Capitals have won four games this season, and Kuldeep was Player of the Match on all four occasions.

Kuldeep Yadav coach credits Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting

Kuldeep Yadav’s coach Kapil Dev Pandey has said that Kolkata Knight Riders could not handle Kuldeep Yadav properly, and he has thanked the Delhi Capitals for showing the faith in Kuldeep Yadav. The chinaman has also said that the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting have given him the confidence to do well.

“Kuldeep is so thankful to Delhi Capitals for giving him this opportunity. Delhi showed faith in him and Kuldeep is repaying that faith,” Kuldeep’s coach said.

“Kuldeep needs mental support and he got that from (Rishabh) Pant and (Ricky) Ponting.”

MS Dhoni used to instruct Kuldeep Yadav a lot from behind the stumps, and Kapil Dev Pandey has said that Rishabh Pant is doing the same with Kuldeep. Rishabh has been constantly guiding Kuldeep, and it has been really favourable for Kuldeep.

“Pant is doing what Dhoni used to do with Kuldeep,” Kuldeep Yadav’s coach said.

“Pant is guiding Kuldeep the way Dhoni did, and he has shown a lot of trust in Kuldeep. He is guiding him from behind the stumps, instructing him.”

Kapil Dev Pandey had a lot of praise for Rohit Sharma as well in Kuldeep’s return. He said that Rohit Sharma played an important part in Kuldeep’s comeback. Kuldeep’s coach said that Rohit trusted in him and kept a close eye on Kuldeep’s yo-yo tests and rehab reports.

“Rohit kept a close eye on Kuldeep, his Yo-Yo Test and rehab reports,” Kuldeep Yadav’s coach said.

“He (Kuldeep) wouldn’t have been here today without the support of Rohit, Pant and Ponting.”