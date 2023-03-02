“I don’t think we’d be playing in the first place”: When Pat Cummins opposed ICC’s saliva ban to shine the ball due to COVID-19

A lot of things changed in cricket after the Covid pandemic, and the ban on saliva to shine the ball was one of them. To prevent the spread of Covid 19, ICC decided to ban the use of saliva, sweat, or any other substance on the ball. Shining the ball is very important, especially in the red-ball format to maintain it’s shape.

Australian captain Pat Cummins was also against the decision that ICC made in 2020. Being a pacer, reverse-swing is quite important, and not being able to shine the ball will result in the batter’s favour. Cummins said that this change will be unacceptable as it will tilt the game toward the batters.

In a video blog for his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, Cummins said that swing bowling will be heavily affected by this rule being implemented.

“If you can’t shine the ball, that takes away swing bowling, that takes away reverse swing bowling,” Pat Cummins said.

When Pat Cummins opposed ICC’s saliva ban to shine the ball

Cummins further said that cricket should not be played if there is so much risk of spreading the virus. He said that shining the ball is an important part of cricket, and it should not be banned permanently.

“I’m thinking that if we’re in a position where we’re really worried about passing on the coronavirus if we’re going to be that careful that we can’t shine the ball, we can’t get close (to teammates), we can’t play the game as we normally would be, I don’t think we’d be playing in the first place,” Cummins said.

According to the latest ICC rules, ban on the saliva has been named permanent, but the players can use sweat in order to shine the ball.

David Warner supported Pat Cummins’ claims

Despite being a batter, Warne also supported Cummins’ claims by saying that the players are sharing the changerooms, so there is no need to bring such a law into the game. He insists that the virus can be transmitted through other forms as well, and it is an unnecessary step.

“You’re sharing changerooms and you’re sharing everything else, I don’t see why you have to change that,” Warner told cricket.com.au.

“It’s been going around for hundreds of years now, I can’t recall anyone that’s got sick by doing that.”