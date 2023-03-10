“I don’t want to insult any player”: How Shoaib Akhtar hit back at Virender Sehwag for his comments on ‘Rawalpindi Express’ chucking the ball

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is huge, and it goes beyond cricket. Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag and former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar shared a brilliant rivalry both on and off the field. Sehwag once claimed that Akhtar used to jerk his elbow while bowling.

Sehwag had said that it was easy to pick Australian pacer Brett Lee, but Akhtar’s action made it almost impossible to judge him. In an interview, Akhtar also gave his views on Sehwag’s comment. Akhtar has always said that he loved bowling against the Indian team as they had some of the best batters in the match.

Even after their retirement, both Akhtar and Sehwag have indulged in quite a few banters as well. They are famous and still relevant amongst the audience for their frank and honest opinions.

How Shoaib Akhtar hit back at Virender Sehwag for his comments on ‘Rawalpindi Express’ chucking the ball

In an interview with Sportskeeda, the Pakistani pacer gave a reply to Sehwag on his chucking comment. He had requested Sehwag to not pass comments like this as it won’t help anyone. Akhtar insisted that one should be responsible and careful before talking about topics like these.

In fact, Akhtar appreciated Sehwag and called him one of the greatest match-winners of the Indian cricket team. He had a lot of praise for the former Indian opener regarding his playing style.

“I would request Sehwag to not pass such comments. If Sehwag knows more than ICC, he is entitled to his opinion. My statement to Sehwag will be a bit different. I feel he was one of the greatest match-winners India has ever produced,” Akhtar had told Sportskeeda.

He was a team man and among the greatest openers to have ever played for India. At the moment, I am at that stage and age where I’m careful while dishing out my opinions. I don’t want to pass a comment or insult any player who has played on the national level.”

Virender Sehwag vs Shoaib Akhtar head to head

Sehwag had a fairly decent record against Akhtar on the field. Across all formats, Sehwag managed to score 241 runs against Akhtar in 18 innings at an average of 60.25. Akhtar managed to dismiss Sehwag four times in the process.