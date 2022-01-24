“I for one is very thankful to Virat”: Shane Warne thanks Virat Kohli and BCCI for prioritizing and pushing Test Cricket as No.1 format

Shane Warne thanks Virat Kohli and BCCI for pushing the Test format as the ultimate form and paving the way for other nations to follow.

Ever since Virat Kohli has stepped down as team India’s most successful Test format captain, the Cricketing fraternity couldn’t help but flood the social media platforms with words of praises for India’s star batter.

While Kohli’s decision came as a massive shocker, fans and experts of the game did make sure to remind each other as to how massive his contribution has been to Indian Cricket as skipper.

Legendary Australian Cricketer Shane Warne, moreover, believes had it not been for Kohli and the BCCI, the Test format would have not been able to maintain its sanctity of being the best format, in the day and age of lucrative T20 leagues.

The 52-year-old was all in awe with the way Kohli prioritized Test Cricket, in the years he led as Team India captain.

Congrats @imVkohli on what you and your team has achieved under your leadership and thankyou for supporting test cricket so passionately and insuring that it stays the number 1 form of the game ❤️ https://t.co/zlePdPQZG0 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 16, 2022

Shane Warne thanks Virat Kohli and BCCI

“First of all I have got nothing but the utmost respect for Virat Kohli. I think he is a terrific cricketer and great ambassador for the game. I think we should all thank Virat Kohli and the BCCI for pushing Test cricket and because its the no 1 format,” remarked Warne.

“If you want to test yourself in cricket, then its Test cricket. Test is hardest form of our sport. If India and Virat Kohli wouldn’t have put the emphasis on Test cricket, a lot of other countries might have just fell away, but through Virat, he really pushed Test cricket. I for one is very thankful to Virat and BCCI for the way he goes about it and he is fantastic for the game,” Warne further opined on Kohli’s consistent emphasis on prioritizing Test Cricket.

Warne made the aforementioned comments during an interaction with PTI while promoting his documentary ‘Shane’ which has been aired on ‘Book My Show’ streaming platform earlier this month.