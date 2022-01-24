“Rohit will be the favourite to lead the side”: Shane Warne reckons Rohit Sharma is best suited to become team India’s next Test captain

Shane Warne reckons Rohit Sharma as the front-runner to captain team India in the Test format after Virat Kohli’s resignation from the post.

Virat Kohli’s decision to quit as Team India Test captain came as as shocker for everyone. While the fans’ and experts’ quest to find the reason(s) which led to his sudden decision continue unabated, the BCCI think-tank have now found themselves in a precarious situation to yet again name an Indian captain, this time for the longest format.

It would be a stern litmus test for sure considering team India’s poor performance during the recently concluded tour of South Africa.

Australian legendary spinner Shane Warne, however, believes India’s current White-ball skipper Rohit Sharma can go all the way to lead the team in all the the three formats.

During an interaction with the news agency ANI, Shane Warne opined on team India’s next Test captain prospects. While he believes Rohit Sharma is the most suited for the job, he would have gone with Ajinkya Rahane had he been in decent enough form to earn a place in the side.

“Rohit has done a good job in shorter formats, so he will be the favourite to lead the side. KL Rahul could do it, I would love to say Rahane, but he has lost form. If Rahane is in form or he finds that form again, then he can do it. He is a very good captain. India is lucky to have so many options but I think Rohit will get the captaincy,” Warne opined.

The 52-year-old further stated that Rishabh Pant is ill-suited for the Test captaincy post, as he believes that a wicket-keeper can only make a good vice-captain.

“I do not believe a wicketkeeper (Rishabh Pant) should be a captain, I believe a wicketkeeper makes a good deputy, a good vice-captain. Looking at the Indian side, Jasprit Bumrah can make a good captain, Rohit Sharma can make a good captain,” Warne further said.

The former leg-spinner also expressed his views on Virat Kohli deciding to step down from the post. “I was not surprised with Virat’s decision because being the captain of India has so much pressure and expectation. Virat is such an inspiration to so many people, he is an inspirational leader and I am sad to see him resign as captain and step down. He is still playing Test cricket and he still believes that it is the number one form of the game,” Warne exclaimed.

