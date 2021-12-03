“I had the world cup sitting on my dining table”: Glenn Maxwell shares a hilarious story about the ICC T20 World Cup trophy

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has shared a hilarious story about the ICC T20 World Cup trophy in a recent interview.

Australia won the T20 World Cup 2021 by defeating New Zealand in the final by eight wickets. Nobody gave a chance to the Aussies before the start of the tournament, but they proved their doubters wrong. They lost their last five T20Is series prior to the world cup.

To win this title, Australia did take some bold calls. They decided to rest the majority of their main players for the West Indies and Bangladesh tours. Australia lost both series, but they got the man who can win them the World title. Mitchell Marsh, for the first time, got a chance to bat at the number three slot, and the rest is history. In the final game, Maxwell played his best knock of the tournament, where he blasted 28 runs of 18 balls.

Glenn Maxwell shares a story about the ICC T20 World Cup trophy

Australian all-rounder & world champion Glenn Maxwell has revealed a hilarious story. The all-rounder Glenn Maxwell accidentally brought the T20 World Cup trophy with him from the UAE. Maxwell revealed that the trophy was sitting on his dining table for a day or two. After that, the skipper Aaron Finch asked him if he still has the trophy with him.

“I actually brought the World Cup back from the World Cup, I am not sure if it was a mistake or a logistic error,” Maxwell told Kayo Sports.

“But I had the world cup sitting on my dining table for a day or two and I got a phone call from Finchy, he goes ‘you still got it?’ and I was like ‘yeah’ I will drop it round.”

“He goes ‘I’ve gotta do a photo shoot with it’ so it was perfect, good timing.”

Who can snatch the #T20WorldCup trophy from the Aussies at the MCG next year? pic.twitter.com/DI51KKS8dd — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell also insists that he wanted to keep the trophy with him.

“Did you think about saying no I don’t have it,” Maxwell was asked.

“Yes, I was thinking about just leaving it on the mantle piece and just seeing what they would have done,” he explained.

Glenn Maxwell will now lead Melbourne Stars in the BBL 11, they will face the defending champions Sydney Sixers in the opening game.