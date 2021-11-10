“I hope New Zealand can go all the way”: Faf du Plessis wants New Zealand to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 title

In a recent interview, Faf du Plessis has revealed that he wants New Zealand to win the title, but Pakistan will go as the favourites.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has reached its business end. England will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final, whereas Pakistan will face Australia in the second.

Pakistan is the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far, whereas England, New Zealand, and Australia have lost one game each. South Africa also won four of their five games, but unfortunately, they got knocked out on NRR.

In a recent interview, South Africa’s Faf du Plessis gave his opinion on the T20 World Cup. He praised South Africa’s performance, whereas he also hailed their bowling as best in the tournament.

Faf du Plessis believes Pakistan are the favourites to win ICC T20 World Cup

Faf du Plessis has revealed that he hopes that New Zealand win the title this time around. According to Faf, the Kiwis have been doing consistently well, and they deserve to win. However, he believes Pakistan are the current favourites to win the title.

“Pakistan is the favourite to win it but I hope New Zealand can go all the way. They [New Zealand] have come so close of bagging an ICC trophy in recent years so I do hope they can win it,” Faf said.

“Winning four out of five games is a big achievement the team should feel proud of their efforts. The bowling unit was exceptional and it won’t be wrong to say that it was one of the best attacks of the tournament.”

– Won five out of five

– Only team unbeaten in the World Cup

– Have only used 11 players so far

– Babar Azam, the leading run-scorer of the tournament

– 16 T20I wins a row in the UAE; they haven’t lost in five years Pakistan mean business this #T20WorldCup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gfd3O5rpDN — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 7, 2021

Some of the fans were surprised over the exclusion of Faf in the T20 World Cup. However, Faf has revealed that he knew that the selectors won’t pick him in the team.

“It is not my decision to make but I had an idea that I am not in consideration for the T20 World Cup. I expected it when I wasn’t selected for the Sri Lankan tour. My expectations were that I wasn’t going to go to the World Cup, even though my performances in the IPL were exceptional.”

New Zealand and England will face off on 10th November, whereas Pakistan vs Australia will take place on 11th November.