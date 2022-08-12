“I hope to score 500+ runs in the upcoming IPL”: Nitish Rana eyeing India comeback after disappointing IPL 2022 for KKR

Nitish Rana got his opportunity with the national team last year, but he could not utilize the three games against Sri Lanka.

Indian batter Nitish Rana has always been considering a top talent, and he has shown glimpses of his talent in the Indian Premier League. However, he is not even in the frame of the Indian national team at the moment. Rana got the opportunity to make his India debut last year, but he could not deliver.

Rana played 2 T20Is and an ODI last year against Sri Lanka, where he managed to score a combined total of 22 runs. He has proved that he has got all the firepower under his belt, but the lack of consistency has hurt his cause. Rana plays for KKR in the IPL< and he is aiming for a huge next season with the bat.

Nitish Rana eyes India comeback with IPL performances

Nitish Rana has expressed his desire to make his comeback to the Indian national team. He insists that he wants to score runs in the upcoming domestic season and the IPL to force his way back in the Indian side. Rana said that it is his job to score runs if the selectors are not picking him.

“What’s in my hands is to score runs, and improve my game. Hopefully, I will score more runs this season. If somebody is not picking me for 400 runs (in IPL seasons) then my job is to score 600 runs,” Nitish Rana said to India Today.

Rana is predominantly a top-order player, and he played a similar role in the IPL. Although, he was forced to bat in the lower order which did not suit his game. Rana said that he does not want to make excuses, but he was not comfortable in those positions. He even aims to score more than 500 runs in the upcoming IPL.

“As a cricketer, I always want opportunities to play international cricket. I wasn’t comfortable in the position that I played. But I wouldn’t like to make any excuses. I hope to score 500+ runs in the upcoming IPL so that selectors can get attention,” he added.