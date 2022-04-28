Nitish Rana brother Harshit Rana: Are Nitish Rana and Harshit Rana related to each other?

Nitish Rana brother Harshit Rana: Set to make his maiden IPL appearance, Harshit Rana will play his first ever match in competitive Cricket.

During the 41st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has won the Toss and elected to field first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Having lost the previous four matches in the season, KKR have made as many as three changes to their playing 11 post the loss against the Gujarat Titans. It is worth of a mention that the Shreyas Iyer-led side has already made a total of 13 changes to their playing 11 so far, which is the most by any team in IPL 2022.

While Australia’s limited Overs skipper Aaron Finch marks his return back after sitting out the previous match due to injury, Tamil Nadu’s experienced batter Baba Indrajith gets an opportunity to make his mark as he replaces the English wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings in the line-up.

Also, as what can be termed a surprise inclusion, fast bowler Harshit Rana gets to make his maiden appearance in the IPL, as he replaces Shivam Mavi.

Nitish Rana brother Harshit Rana

Despite bearing similar surnames and also representing the same franchise in IPL 2022, Nitish Rana and Harshit Rana are not related to each other.

Having said that, had Nitish not been around the 20-year-old Harshit, the latter would perhaps have not managed to grab the eyeballs of the KKR think-tank.

An express pacer, who is believed to be the fastest bowler in the KKR squad currently, Harshit had managed to attract Nitish Rana’s attention during the Ranji Trophy selection camp for Delhi. Impressed with his raw pace, Nitish had recommended his name to Abhishek Nayar – KKR’s assistant coach, who invited Harshit to attent the franchise’s trials in Mumbai.

While Harshit was not roped in by KKR during the mega auction, he finally had his way after pacer Rasikh Salam was ruled out from the league due to injury.

The 20-year-old pacer from Gherva, Delhi would in fact play his first competitive Cricket match today against DC in the IPL.