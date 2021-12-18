“I like Virat’s attitude, but he fights a lot”: Sourav Ganguly praises Virat Kohli after refusing to comment over Kohli’s captaincy controversy

Sourav Ganguly praises Virat Kohli at a day after deciding not to comment regarding controversy over latter’s captaincy related decisions.

The BCCI currently finds itself in murky waters with their president and the Test team captain dominating the news for all the wrong and unfortunate reasons.

The fans (especially solely Ganguly’s) had been eagerly waiting for Mr.President to come up with his side of the story after Kohli came up with a completely different statement altogether regarding his interaction (or absence of it) with the BCCI over his T20I captaincy resignation back in September this year.

President Ganguly however, decided to remain mum on the controversial issue, thereby putting a temporary break of sorts on the Kohli versus Ganguly debate amongst fans and experts of the game. The fans, however, rightly so, continue to seek a valid explanation from the BCCI in general as to what propelled Ganguly to make such a statement if they indeed welcomed (as per Kohli) Kohli’s decision (to quit T20I captaincy) as in the best interest of the team moving forward.

Legitimate questions also arise on the apparent leak of information purportedly by ‘BCCI officials’ regarding passing off crucial information to the press, only for their captain to debunk them before the same people.

While Ganguly has decided not to aggravate the matter further, he was seen admiring Kohli at a recently held event in Gurugram on Saturday.

Sourav Ganguly praises Virat Kohli

During an event in Gurugram, Ganguly was asked which player’s attitude does he like best from amongst the current lot in the team.

In reply Ganguly exclaimed, “I like Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot.”

Further in the event, he was also asked how does he deal with all the stress in life. Ganguly came up with a quirky reply to this and stated, “There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress.”

While Ganguly is an easy target because of a rather careless (and perhaps untrue) statement, questions should also be asked by BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah- who is often put on a higher pedestal even by Ganguly, along with treasurer Arun Dhumal.

Frankly speaking, I would trust Virat Kohli over Sourav Ganguly. Ganguly lost his credibility the day he allowed himself to be a minion of Jay Shah. — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) December 17, 2021

Dhumal, in fact, in line with some of the ‘BCCI officials’ had stated to the press that Kohli opted for a break after the imminent Test series against South Africa, only by the latter to remark later that he had not asked for any break as such.