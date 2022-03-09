“I promise you I don’t think about Sachin in my sleep”: When Shane Warne denied having nightmares about Sachin Tendulkar

Shane Warne initially said that he had nightmares about Sachin Tendulkar, but he later called it a figure of speech.

The news of the demise of Shane Warne has shocked the whole cricketing world. Shane Warne was arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne denies having nightmares about Sachin Tendulkar

During the late 90s, Shane Warne said that he used to have nightmares about Sachin. Shane Warne struggled a lot in the Indian conditions, and the way Sachin Tendulkar played him was extraordinary. Although, later Shane Warne gave an interview to BW Businessworld where he called it a figure of speech.

He said that it was tongue in cheek statement, and he never had any sort of dreams about Sachin Tendulkar. Warne insisted Sachin was never in his sleep.

Sachin Tendulkar’s finest hours of Year 1998, 15th Test💯. @sachin_rt masterclass in Chennai vs AUS #ONTHISDAY 09-03-1998 majestic unbeaten 155 included (4 6s, 14 4s ) & calculated assault on Warne(Rip). Lot of Cross Bat Shots during this fantastic innings pic.twitter.com/DByo5qFirA — Zohaib (Cricket King) 🏏 (@Zohaib1981) March 9, 2022

“I can promise you Sachin is not my dreams and thoughts today and I can’t recall which year it was but he played terrific Innings and they won test matches,” Warne said.

“I said probably, as a throwaway line tongue-in-cheek I said probably have nightmares about Sachin’s drive and I promise you I don’t think about Sachin in my sleep.”

Shane Warne also shared a story when he saw Sachin Tendulkar for the first time. He said that Sachin Tendulkar looked like ten when he first saw him.