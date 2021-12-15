“I see him almost as a bit of a superhero”: Joe Root reveals he expected too much from Ben Stokes in Ashes 2021-22 Brisbane test

Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root has revealed that he expected too much from Ben Stokes in Brisbane, as he hailed him as a superhero.

England lost the first Ashes test against Australia, and they are 0-1 behind in the series. The whole batting line-up of England collapsed in the first game, and this needs to change. Ben Stokes’ return was quite talked about, but he couldn’t deliver.

Stokes managed to score just 19 runs in the game, whereas he struggled a lot in bowling. He bowled a total of 14 no-balls, but they were not called due to the technology failure. Even, the knee injury of Ben Stokes has been a concern for him.

Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root calls Ben Stokes a “Superhero”

Ben Stokes didn’t play a single game since July due to a finger injury and mental health issues. He even missed the T20 World Cup for England. English captain Joe Root insists that he expected too much from Ben Stokes on his return. He even said that he assume Stokes to be a superhero.

“It was a huge ask and I’m probably as guilty as anyone; I expected too much of him,” Root said.

“It’s because I see him almost as a bit of a superhero.”

“Look at what he’s done in the last few years when he’s played; at least once a series, maybe twice a series, he’s done something extraordinary which has won us a game on its own.”

Who is ready to see Ben Stokes back? 🙋 pic.twitter.com/KbPqqNiiGJ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 7, 2021

Although, despite an injury scare, Ben Stokes has confirmed that he is ready to play in Adelaide. Ben Stokes was seen hobbling on the field during the 1st innings of the Brisbane Test. However, he has confirmed that it’s an old injury that flares up every now and then.

“Having a long break is going to show itself I guess, but there are no excuses from me,” Stokes wrote in The Mirror.

“People will have seen me rubbing my knee from time to time when I was in the field, but rest assured I’m fine.”

The Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide D/N test is set to start from 16 December 2021.