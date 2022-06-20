“I think he’ll end up opening regularly in the one-day setup”: Adam Gilchrist predicts Travis Head as David Warner’s future opening partner

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist has predicted Travis Head to be the next long-term opening partner of David Warner.

With T20 World Cup around the corner, the defending champions Australia are looking to finalize their squad. Travis Head is one name who has played consistently in all formats of the game, but he is struggling to find his place in the white-ball format.

Aaron Finch has been struggling to find his rhythm for a long, but he is an obvious starter as he is the captain of the side. However, there have been a lot of talks about David Warner’s opening partner apart from Aaron Finch.

Adam Gilchrist predicts Travis Head as David Warner’s partner

Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist has predicted Travis Head to be the next opening partner of David Warner in the long term. Aaron Finch is the current captain and opening partner of David Warner, but he has been constantly criticized for his batting form.

The form of Travis Head has been brilliant with the white ball. He scored a brilliant half-century in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka, whereas he played brilliantly in the ODIs against Pakistan as well.

“I think longer-term, down the track, probably in the next 12 months or so, Travis Head will find a spot at the top of the order,” Adam Gilchrist told SEN WA Breakfast.

“I think he’ll end up opening regularly in the one-day setup and I think that’s where he’ll be able to provide most impact with the team. He can get off to a flying start, he can go at as good a clip as anyone but he’s also got a game where he can lay a foundation for the team.”

Impressive acceleration from Travis Head – 70 (65). 17 runs from his first 30 balls

53 runs of his next 35 balls. #SLvAUS — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) June 19, 2022

Adam Gilchrist said that Finch will definitely play in the ICC T20 World Cup, whereas he will also aim to play in the World Cup next year in India. However, Gilchrist believes that Finch will retire after it, and Head can be a long-term replacement for Aaron Finch at the top order.

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist scored 9619 test and 5570 ODI runs in his career, whereas he also won the IPL 2009 title with Deccan Chargers under his captaincy.