BAN vs NED pitch report tomorrow match: Bellerive Oval Hobart pitch batting or bowling Super 12 match

BAN vs NED pitch report tomorrow match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Bangladesh vs Netherlands game.

Bangladesh and Netherlands will take on each other in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. This is the first match of the Super-12 stage for both sides.

Bangladesh will start their tournament with this match, and it will be interesting to see how they will fare in this tournament. They had a terrible Asia Cup 2022, whereas they could not win a single game in the tri-series as well. This is team is going through a transition phase.

The Netherlands played really well in the Qualifier stages of the tournament, and they would want to continue their form in the Super-12 stage as well. The bowling is the strength of this side, and they will sweat upon the fitness of Roelof van der Merwe.

The Blundstone Arena in Hobart has hosted a total of 7 T20 World Cup 2022 games so far, and it is safe to say that this is one of the best tracks in the competition so far. This is a track where there is help for both batters and bowlers.

In the 7 matches of the tournament, 4 games have been won by the chasing teams, and 3 games have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score has been 154 runs, which suggests that there has been equal competition between the bat and the ball.

The straighter and mid-wicket boundaries are quite big on this ground and the bowlers force the batters to hit in those areas. On the other hand, the square boundaries are quite small, and the batters will target that area. There are no demons on the pitch for the batters, and they will enjoy batting here.

The climate is a little cold in Hobart, and with the overcast conditions in mind, both captains may opt to chase upon winning the toss in this match.