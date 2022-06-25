“I think I bring a lot of experience”: Glenn Maxwell confident about doing well in SL vs AUS tests

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell can be a big asset in the upcoming two-match test series at the Galle International Stadium.

Glenn Maxwell is all set to play in his first test match for Australia after a span of almost five years. Maxwell has been drafted into the Australian test team as a replacement for injured Travis Head. Maxwell last played a test game in 2017 against Bangladesh. Australia have used up to 17 batters since Maxi’s last test game.

Glenn Maxwell has played a total of 7 tests in his career, and all seven of them have been in the subcontinent only. He has scored 339 runs at 26.07, courtesy of one century. Maxi has just played 16 FC games, and he averages 41.20 in those games.

Glenn Maxwell confident of doing well in Sri Lanka tests

Glenn Maxwell, who last played a Test in 2017 has said that he can bring a lot of experience to the side. Maxwell has now played in the ODIs and T20Is, where the spinners dominated the proceedings. He said that he can counter the attacking spinners of the Sri Lankan team with his quick feet.

“I think I bring a lot of experience in these sorts of conditions and being able to tackle good spin bowling in tough conditions,” Maxwell said.

“It’s something I pride myself on, having quick feet and being able to find a way through adversity in tough conditions.”

Glenn Maxwell has been added to the Australian Test squad 👌 Jon Holland and Todd Murphy will also remain in Sri Lanka to assist with preparations for the Test series. #vicsdoitbetter pic.twitter.com/I4nscxcsAl — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) June 23, 2022

Glenn Maxwell said that he won’t change his way of playing in the series, and he will progress with his attacking set of play only. Although, he has not played an FC game for a while, but he said that he was quite ready in his head as there were some subcontinent tours ahead.

“[I was] always trying to stay ready just in case, knowing there was a fair few subcontinent tours coming up not just this year but next year as well,” Maxwell said.

“Even looking at these ODIs, I don’t think anything we do in our domestic competition prepares you for what you are facing out there. It’s so totally alien to us.”