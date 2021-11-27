“I will be unavailable to lead Baroda”: Krunal Pandya steps down as the captain of Baroda in Domestic Cricket

Krunal Pandya has confirmed that he will not lead Baroda from the forthcoming domestic tournaments after a poor SMAT 2021.

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has stepped down as the captain of Baroda. He will not lead the side in the upcoming domestic competitions. Krunal last led the side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, where the team performed terribly. Baroda managed to win just one of their five league games. The win came against the struggling Chattisgarh side.

Pandya failed in the SMAT 2021 on the personal front too. He managed to score just 83 runs in five games, whereas he scalped five wickets in bowling. He mailed his decision about leaving the captaincy to Pranav Amin, the Baroda Cricket Association president.

The next domestic tournament for Baroda will be the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Pandya was brilliant in the last Vijay Hazare Trophy, and he even got an Indian ODI call-up. He managed to score 388 runs at an average of 129.33, whereas he scalped five wickets with the ball.

Hundred for Krunal Pandya – 100* from just 82 balls including 18 fours against Chhattisgarh – he has two hundred and two fifty from 4 matches in Vijay Hazare 2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 26, 2021

Krunal Pandya will be available to play for Baroda

Despite leaving the captaincy, Pandya has confirmed that he will still be available to play for the side.

“This is to put on record that I will be unavailable to lead Baroda in the current domestic season,” Pandya wrote as per Indian Express.

“However, I will be available for selection to play for the team. I will offer my best as a team member and player to Baroda cricket. My support and contribution will always be in the best interest of the team.”

According to reports, Kedar Devdhar is the likely captaincy candidate, whereas Bhargav Bhatt can be the new VC. Devdhar led Baroda to the finals of SMAT [2020 season was played in early 2021 due to Covid-19] earlier this year.

Pandya had a brawl with Deepak Hooda last year, and Hooda then left to play for Rajasthan. Krunal has been struggling to find his form in the IPL as well. Mumbai Indians are set to release him ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auctions.