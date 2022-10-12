Ambati Rayudu and Sheldon Jackson fight: What really happened in Baroda vs Saurashtra Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match?

Ambati Rayudu and Sheldon Jackson fight: The two senior cricketers were involved in a heated exchange at the Holkar Stadium today.

Saurashtra beat Baroda by 4 wickets in a Group D league match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Indore to reach at the top of the points table by handing the opposition their first loss of the tournament.

Saurashtra were able to chase down a 176-run target with a couple of balls remaining in the match on the back of batter Samarth Vyas’ third T20 half-century.

Practically a one-man show, Vyas scored a match-winning 97 (52) comprising of five fours and nine sixes after coming in to bat at No. 3 in the first over itself. Although the 26-year old player missed out on a maiden T20 century, he played a titular role in powering Saurashtra to a win.

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat (1/33 and 8) winning the toss and electing to field first had resulted in Baroda putting on board a competitive 175/4 in 20 overs. In spite of individual half-centuries from Mitesh Patel (60) and Vishnu Solanki (51), Baroda eventually fell short in the second innings.

Ambati Rayudu and Sheldon Jackson fight

The match, however, took an aggressive turn when Baroda captain Ambati Rayudu (0) and Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson (17) were involved in a heated exchange at the Holkar Stadium.

ALSO READ: When did Ambati Rayudu play his last international match for India?

It all happened in the second innings when the two senior cricketers were seen walking towards each other whilst uttering words only to be interrupted by on-field umpires and Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

If reports are to be believed, it is being said that Rayudu was irked with Jackson taking a lot of time during batting. Not known for holding back his emotions, Rayudu pointed out the same towards Jackson only to result in an altercation.