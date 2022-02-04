“I would NEVER take the England job”: Kevin Pietersen denies possibility of becoming England head coach until one condition

Kevin Pietersen denies possibility of becoming England head coach as ECB decides to overhaul the team’s coaching staff post Ashes debacle.

It was only a matter of time that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took some tough decisions ever since the England men’s team suffered a shellacking against Australia in the recently concluded Ashes series.

While Ashley Giles- Director of men’s Cricket was the first casualty, it was followed by the sacking of head coach Chris Silverwood and more recently that of Graham Thorpe, the team’s batting and assistant coach.

While former England skipper Andrew Strauss took over as England’s interim director of Cricket on Wednesday, the England fans can take some solace from the fact that Joe Root will carry on as the team’s captain in the longest format.

With discussions around England’s next head coach doing rounds on social media, some fans asked former England skipper Kevin Pietersen if at all he is interested in applying for the post.

Kevin Pietersen denies possibility of becoming England head coach

Pietersen has outrightly denied the possibility of taking up the coaching responsibility if he’s offered by the ECB.

The former explosive batter has for quite some time now expressed his concerns around England’s ‘mediocre’ standard of County Cricket Championship in place at present.

Post England’s Ashes series defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Boxing Day Test, the 41-year-old even came up with a ‘proposal’ to save Test Cricket in England via a blog, where he suggested the ECB to introduce a red-ball franchise tournament in the country, modelled around ‘The Hundred’.

Pietersen, on Friday, took to his Twitter handle to reiterate his previous argument of franchising the County Cricket before the ECB, and was of the view that he isn’t interested in taking up the job (of the head coach) unless the board ‘commits to franchising County Cricket’.

For those asking, I would NEVER take the England job until or unless they commit to franchising county cricket! If they don’t and the mediocre county cricketers still stay as professionals, please don’t expect different results. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 4, 2022

England new Head Coach

Meanwhile, with Chris Silverwood’s exit, the potential name for his successor is that of Alec Stewart, Surrey’s director of cricket who has expressed an interest in the post.

The other two names doing rounds are those of Paul Collingwood, who took charge as the coach during England’s recently concluded 5-match T20I series versus West Indies, and Richard Dawson- the present head coach of the England U19 team set to play the final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup against India at the West Indies.