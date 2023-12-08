“How Do I Enter”: Kevin Pietersen Inquires Process To Register For IPL Auction 2024

Having played the last of his 277 international matches across formats nearly a decade ago, former English batter Kevin Pietersen continues to mark his presence in tournaments reserved for retired cricketers.

Albeit in a losing cause, Pietersen’s hard-hitting half-century powered India Capitals to a challenging 177/9 in 20 overs in Legends League Cricket 2023 Qualifier 2 against Manipal Tiger in Surat last night.

Pietersen, who hit two fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 207.40, registered the fifth-highest strike rate for an individual score in excess of 50 this season. As a result, the 43-year old player rightly considered it as an apt occasion to boast about his heroics on social media platform X whilst sarcastically hinting at a potential comeback in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

“Last night. How do I enter the IPL auction?,” read Pietersen’s caption on X.

Second-highest run-scorer for his team, he is the sixth-highest overall on the back of accumulating 169 runs at an average and strike rate of 42.25 and 177.89 respectively across five innings.

Can Kevin Pietersen Enter the IPL 2024 Auction?

Technically? yes.

Practically? Probably no.

Even though the official list comprising 1,166 registered players for IPL 2024 auction had been released exactly a week ago, more players can still be added at the franchises’ behest. For the unversed, franchises have an option of suggesting additional names before the list is shortlisted to around half of the aforementioned number for a mini auction.

If truth be told, one doesn’t see Kevin Pietersen, well past his prime, returning to the biggest T20 league in the world. Been working in the IPL as a commentator for quite some years now, one expects Pietersen to continue entertaining fans in that capacity.

Having said that, it is to be noted that this isn’t the first time when Pietersen has touched upon playing in the IPL post excelling in the Legends League. During the inaugural season last year, Pietersen had scored 86 (38) before putting on display his wit to respond to a fan with regard to an IPL comeback.

In addition to rewinding the clock with the bat, 6’4″ tall Pietersen had also made optimum use of his acrobatic skills to grab a screamer of a catch in the same season.

Injuries Never Allowed Kevin Pietersen To Dominate The IPL

A rebel star during his playing days, Kevin Pietersen had ruffled feathers in English cricket post his INR 9.8 crore deal with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2009. An unsuccessful six-match captaincy tenure had come to an end due to an Achilles injury. Another lacklustre season with the franchise was followed by the right-handed batter joining Deccan Chargers in 2011.

Ruled out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and IPL 2011 due to a double hernia, Pietersen was subsequently transferred to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Pietersen, who played IPL 2012 under Virender Sehwag, missed the following season due to a knee injury. Named captain of the franchise for IPL 2014, the move didn’t last more than a season.

Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2 crore in IPL 2015 auction, Pietersen eventually decided to prioritize Surrey over the IPL franchise in order to revitalize his international career. Upon failing to do so, KP decided to join SRH for the business end of the eighth season of the IPL. A calf injury, however, ended all possibilities of him playing a match for what would’ve been his third IPL franchise at the time.

In spite of not playing an international match for over two years, Pietersen successfully allured interest from Rising Pune Supergiants during IPL 2016 auction. That being said, another calf injury brought an end to both a four-match stint with RPS and a start-stop IPL career.