‘Rahm Is Smart!’: Cricketer Kevin Pietersen Advocates Jon Rahm’s $500 Million LIV Golf Move And Praises The League’s Pioneers

Off lately, the sport of golf has attracted global attention not just for its gameplay but also due to the ongoing debate and potential merger plans between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Various figures have weighed in on the matter and South African cricket commentator Kevin Pietersen is no different. The cricketer gave his two cents on the breakaway league in a social media post.

Pietersen feels that those golfers who switched to the LIV league must consider themselves as pioneers. This is because they created opportunities for others to earn what they rightfully deserve from their game. Moreover, he disclosed that he is an avid follower of the sport and wishes to see wise men sitting together to create a global tour that allows the best golfers to compete together.

Kevin Pietersen expressed:

“The players that went to LIV at the start are PIONEERS! They’ve paved the way for every single golfer to earn what they rightfully deserve with what money is in the game. I love golf and I love watching golf! So with the PGA Tour taking away the morality card in June, it’s now open season for ALL players(quite right too) and with that being said, wise men(minus egos) need to sit in a room and create a global tour where ALL players who’re good enough, play.”

Moving further, he also explained how the Saudi-funded tour has positively transformed the golf game and emphasized that any future global tour should incorporate elements that fans want to see. Talking specifically about Jon Rahm, who left the PGA Tour earlier this year for a reported $500 million deal, the 43-year-old called him smart and said:

“Rahm is smart! Anyone on this planet who says they’d turn down $500M to do something they love, is a liar. END OF!”

Soon after the tweet went viral, English professional golfer, Eddie Pepperell, expressed his disagreement with Pietersen’s remarks. The golfer even questioned him in response to the post.

When Kevin Pietersen’s Statements Were Questioned By Eddie Pepperell

Eddie Pepperell promptly responded to Pietersen’s suggestion by expressing that the idea didn’t sit well with him and consequently questioned the cricketer about various aspects of the new formation and how it would accommodate everything.

Pepperell began by asking how many LIV events the world’s top golfers are required to play. He then questioned how the number of events played by golfers should be distributed throughout the calendar year. Lastly, the 33-year-old golfer also raised concerns about how golfers would meet the requirements of the major tours currently in operation.

While these questions raised by Eddie Pepperell are something to ponder about and currently remain unanswered, clarity can only be achieved if the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can align on common ground. Although discussions for a merger are ongoing and numerous meetings have taken place, a definitive conclusion is still pending.