Who won T20 World Cup 2022: Who won final match between PAK and ENG at the MCG today?

England entered the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as favourites, and they left the tournament with the coveted trophy. This English side had some of the best white-ball players in their ranks, and they proved their class by beating Pakistan in the final by 5 wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England won the toss and opted to bowl on a track that was under the covers for the last few days. The pacers of England kept Pakistan’s batters in their control, and the Pakistan innings never got going. In the middle overs, Adil Rashid bowled one of the best spells of his career.

Pakistan managed to score 137-8 in the first innings, where Shan Masood played a knock of 38 runs in 22 balls. Sam Curran was at his very best, and he bowled an incredible spell of 4-0-12-3. Rashid was excellent with his spin bowling, and he bowled a spell of 4-1-27-2.

England lost the wicket of Alex Hales in the very first over, where Shaheen Afridi bowled him on a beautiful delivery. Jos Buttler was at his best, and he scored 26 runs in just 17 balls. The middle order of the side collapsed, but the ever-reliant Benjamin Stokes took the task on his own.

Stokes held one end strong and smashed a brilliant half-century to earn England their 2nd T20 World Cup title. Stokes scored the winning runs for the side. In the 2016 T20 World Cup final, Stokes was crying on the ground, but he got his moment this time around.

Who won T20 World Cup 2022

After their defeat against Ireland, the road was looking a little tough for the English side, but they peaked at the very right time to lift the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 trophy. Stokes again proved why he is the most reliable player of the English side, and why he gets so much support.

ON TOP OF THE WORLD 🦁 pic.twitter.com/CrpaPCfx1o — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 13, 2022

England lost the semi-final of the last T20 World Cup, but they did not lose the plot this time around. They last won the title in 2010 in West Indies under the captaincy of Paul Collingwood, who is the assistant coach of the side this time around. Matthew Motts did the job in his very first tournament for the side.

England became just the 2nd team after West Indies to win the tournament multiple times. West Indies won the title in 2012 and 2016, where they defeated England in 2016 final. This achievement of England is huge as they are ow the champions of both white-ball formats at the same time.