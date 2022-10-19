ICC T20 world cup qualifiers 2022 points table: T20 World Cup group stage points table

ICC T20 world cup qualifiers 2022 points table: Barring UAE, rest of the teams in the qualifying stage have at least one win to their name.

With just a couple of days remaining to mark the end to the ongoing group stage of the T20 World Cup 2022, the contests so far have witnessed a neck-to-neck battle, with seven of the eight teams still in contention for the four spots in the ‘Super 12’ stage of the tournament.

For those unaware, a total of four teams will join the eight teams in the next stage of the World Cup, which will commence from October 22 onwards, when defending champions Australia will face New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The first two days of the ongoing group stage witnessed 2014 World Cup champion Sri Lanka and two-time champion West Indies suffering one-sided defeats against Namibia and Scotland respectively.

While both Sri Lanka and West Indies returned with comprehensive victories in their second match, Scotland and Namibia faced defeat in their next contest.

With one match each remaining for each of the eight teams, barring UAE (who have lost both their matches), a win for the other teams in the final group stage will almost book their berth in the ‘Super 12’ stage, with the Net Run Rate (NRR) also likely to come into play.

ICC T20 world cup qualifiers 2022 points table

From ‘Group B’, all the four teams – Scotland, Zimbabwe, West Indies, and Ireland have 2 points under their belt with one win and a loss each.

However, Scotland (+0.759) and Zimbabwe (0.000) are presently placed at the top owing to a better Net run rate (NRR) than the Windies and Ireland, who have a negative NRR.

West Indies will face Ireland, while Scotland will take on Zimbabwe next, to determine the two spots for the next stage.

From ‘Group A’, Netherlands with 4 points have all but confirmed their place in the ‘Super 12’, unless they suffer a massive defeat versus Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Namibia, on the other hand, will go through with a win against UAE in their last group stage match on Thursday as well.

Group B

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Scotland 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.759 Zimbabwe 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.000 West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.275 Ireland 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.468

Group A