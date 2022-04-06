ICC Women’s ODI Rankings: Alyssa Healy and Nat Sciver at top after an impressive Women’s World Cup

ICC Women’s ODI Rankings: ICC have updated their rankings after the conclusion of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Australia Women defeated England Women in the final of the Women’s World Cup to win their seventh title. Out of 12 tournaments played, Australia Women have won seven of them.

After the World Cup, ICC have updated their Women’s ODI rankings, and there has been some movement in the table. There is at least one Australian in the top-5 of all the categories. There are three Australians in the top-5 batters and two Australians in the top-5 bowlers.

Alyssa Healy has regained her top position after two incredible games at the end. Healy started the tournament at the top spot, but she slipped down due to a slow start. Healy scored two consecutive hundreds in the semi-final and final of the tournament.

Alyssa Healy scored 509 runs at 56.56, and she finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Apart from Healy, Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney are the other Australians in the top-5 batter rankings. Ellyse Perry is the only Australian in the top-5 all-rounders.

Nat Sciver has dethroned Ellyse Perry as the top-ranked all-rounder in the rankings. Sciver scored two centuries in the world cup, where she scored 436 runs in the tournament at an average of 72.67. Apart from the all-rounder’s rankings, Nat Sciver has also climbed three positions in the batting category.

Sophie Ecclestone finished as the highest wicket-taker of the Women’s World Cup with 21 wickets, and she has retained her top position in the rankings.

ICC Women’s ODI Rankings

ODI Batters Rankings

Rank Player Country Points 1 Alyssa Healy Australia 785 2 Natalie Sciver England 750 3 Beth Mooney Australia 748 4 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa 722 5 Meg Lanning Australia 710

ODI Bowlers Rankings

Rank Player Country Points 1 Sophie Ecclestone England 771 2 Shabnim Ismail South Africa 732 3 Jess Jonassen Australia 725 4 Megan Schutt Australia 722 5 Jhulan Goswami India 663

ODI All-rounders Rankings