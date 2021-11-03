Latest ICC Rankings: Babar Azam, Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammad Nabi claim top-spots in latest ICC T20I Rankings

Latest ICC Rankings: The latest ICC T20I rankings are announced and there have been quite a few fluctuations in the table.

Amidst the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup, ICC have released their latest T20I rankings. There has been some considerable movement in the table due to some crunch performances in the T20 World Cup.

Latest ICC Rankings

T20I Batsmen Rankings

Pakistan’s T20I captain Babar Azam is back at the top position. Azam has been the second-highest run-scorer of T20Is this calendar year, whereas he has played well in the T20 World Cup too. He has scored 198 runs in the world cup so far and has reached the top after January 2018.

Dawid Malan has slipped to the second position after sitting at the top for almost a year. Malan has 798 rating points, whereas Babar has 834. Jos Buttler has taken a significant jump of eight positions after his match-winning century against Sri Lanka. Buttler has now reached the ninth position.

Australian captain Finch has also climbed three positions to reach the number three slot.

Rank Batsman Rating 1 Babar Azam 834 2 Dawid Malan 798 3 Aaron Finch 733 4 Mohammad Rizwan 731 5 Virat Kohli 714 6 Aiden Markram 712 7 Devon Conway 698 8 KL Rahul 678 9 Jos Buttler 670 10 Evin Lewis 665

King Babar is back on 🔝 of ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings! pic.twitter.com/g0hrTj0x6Y — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 3, 2021

T20I Bowlers Rankings

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has reached the top for the very first time in his career. Hasaranga has hopped one position to reach the top, whereas Shamsi slipped to the second rank. Wanindu has scalped 14 wickets in the T20 world cup so far, and he has been the highest wicket-taker. Shamsi now has 770 rating points, whereas Hasaranga has 776.

Adil Rashid has replaced Rashid Khan at the number three slot, whereas Rashid Khan slipped to fourth. This is the career-best rating for Adil, whereas Rashid Khan slipped despite having a decent world cup.

The biggest improvement has been for Anrich Nortje in the rankings. He has jumped 18 positions to reach the 7th position, after having eight scalps in four games of the T20 World Cup.

Rank Bowler Rating 1 Wanindu Hasaranga 776 2 Tabraiz Shamsi 770 3 Adil Rashid 730 4 Rashid Khan 723 5 Mujeeb ur Rahman 703 6 Adam Zampa 671 7 Anrich Nortje 633 8 Ashton Agar 630 9 Chris Jordan 629 10 Ish Sodhi 619

T20I All-Rounders Rankings

Shakib al Hasan has retained his top position, whereas Mohammad Nabi has climbed to reach the joint top. Both of them now have 271 rating points. Wanindu Hasaranga has reached his career-best 4th position after a brilliant world cup campaign.

England’s Liam Livingstone is the biggest surprise on the list. He has jumped 57 positions to enter the top-10 list for the first time in his career. Glenn Maxwell has slipped four positions to reach number seven in the table.