“I’d downplay the Ashes”: Wasim Jaffer trolls Barmy Army for calling The Ashes greater than India-Pakistan rivalry

Wasim Jaffer has trolled England’s Barmy Army for calling the Ashes a bigger cricketing rivalry than India-Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan was no less than a thriller. The match went on till the very last over, and Pakistan won the match in the end by 5 wickets. Iftikhar Ahmed scored the winning runs for Pakistan in the end on Arshdeep Singh’s delivery.

The engagement of the match can be proved by the fact that over 1 crore users watched the match live on the digital platform Hotstar. Even the group game between both sides gaged a lot of audience on digital platforms, and the full stadium in Dubai is also a proof that the India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the biggest in the world.

Apart from India-Pakistan, the rivalry between England and Australia is also talked with very high regard. Recently, England’s Barmy Army tweeted about the comparison of the India-Pakistan rivalry and the Ashes.

Wasim Jaffer trolls Barmy Army

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer has trolled the Barmy Army for calling the Ashes a greater even than the India-Pakistan rivalry. Jaffer said that if he was an England fan, he’ll certainly downplay the Ashes considering the record of the English team in the Ashes series.

“If I was an England fan, with the Ashes record Eng has, I’d downplay the Ashes if anything,” Wasim Jaffer tweeted.

England has not performed well in the Ashes in recent times. Australia regained the Ashes in 2017, and the urn is still with them only. The last Ashes was played last Summer in Australia, where the home side completed an emphatic win. England last won the Ashes in 2015, so it is clear that the English team has struggled in the Ashes recently.

Jaffer has been involved in Twitter banter a lot of times with English batter Michael Vaughan. So, it is not a surprise that Jaffer has been engaged in Twitter banter with an English fan group.