“I’d love to still be a part of that”: Ellyse Perry aims to find her place back in Australian Women’s team for the next T20 World Cup

Ellyse Perry has lost her place in the playing eleven of the Australian Women’s T20I team, and she is aiming for a comeback.

Australian Women’s cricket team will start their new phase after their head coach Matthew Mott left the job to take England’s white-ball coach role. The upcoming schedule of the Australian team is quite jam-packed with the Commonwealth Games being their main target.

Ellyse Perry is one of the legends of the game, but she is struggling to find her place in the playing eleven of the Australian T20I team. She has been struggling to bat at a decent strike rate at the top order, but her bowling has been great.

Perry has scored 1253 T20I runs in 126 matches, whereas she has also scalped 115 wickets in bowling. In WBBL 07, Perry scored 358 runs for Sydney Sixers at a nominal strike rate of 91.32.

Ellyse Perry aims comeback in the Australian Women’s T20I team

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry lost her place in the T20I playing eleven in the Ashes series against England. With the emergence of all-rounders like Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris, Perry has struggled to find her place in the T20I team. She has been a rock-solid part of the ODI and Test team though.

The upcoming schedule of the Australian Women’s team is filled with T20I matches. Perry agreed that the depth of the group is great, but she is still aiming to be a part of the team as the T20 World Cup will be played next year in South Africa.

“The depth coming through in the women’s side of the game is tremendous and that’s a wonderful thing for the whole squad, the whole group,” Perry told reporters.

“Looking at our schedule coming up, with another T20 World Cup next year in South Africa, you always want to be involved in the big tournaments so I think we’re all looking at that.”

Ellyse Perry wants to see the momentum behind women’s Test cricket maintained, despite none scheduled for the summer. pic.twitter.com/jHARSOBBt8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 30, 2022

Ellyse Perry is currently struggling with her back issues that have limited her role in the side as a specialist batter only. It is confirmed that Perry won’t bowl in the upcoming matches for the Australian team. Although, Perry has said that she aims to play as a full-strength all-rounder only.

“That’s very much the plan…to get back bowling and to full fitness. Its sort of just when that happens over the summer is the biggest question mark at the moment,” Ellyse Perry added.