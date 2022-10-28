“If he opens the batting, he will be the leading run-scorer”: Michael Clarke slams Australia for not playing Steve Smith in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Michael Clarke believes that Steve Smith will be the highest run-scorer of the ICC T20 World Cup if he can open the innings for Australia.

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Australia were considered one of the favourites to win the tournament. The defending champions are playing in their home conditions, but the performance of the side has certainly not been up to the mark till now.

New Zealand smashed Australia in the opening game of the tournament in Sydney, where the Kiwi batters hammered the bowling lineup of the Australian team. The Australian batters also could not perform well and that defeat hampered their NRR as well.

Australia defeated Sri Lanka in their 2nd match, but it was not a convincing win. Marcus Stoinis came to Australia’s rescue by scoring the 2nd fastest half-century in the history of the competition. The rest of the batters, especially captain Aaron Finch struggled in the tournament.

Michael Clarke slams Australia for not playing Steve Smith

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has asked some serious questions from the Australian management about dropping Steve Smith on the bench. He said that it is not fair for Steve Smith to travel along with the squad as a 12th man. Clarke said that Smith deserves a place in the playing eleven.

Clarke said that Smith should not bat in the middle order, but he should open the innings for Australia. He said that if Smith will open the innings for Australia, he will finish the tournament as the leading run-scorer. There is already a lot of scrutiny around Aaron Finch over his form in the tournament.

“Like, they took Steve Smith to Western Australia. Flew him to Perth to make him 12th man – that’s not right,” Clarke said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

“And don’t tell me Steve Smith has to bat No.3 or No.4. If he opens the batting, he will be the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. He’s still that good a player.”

Michael Vaughan believes Steve Smith is needed in Australia’s team

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has also agreed that Steve Smith deserves a place in Australia’s eleven. He compared him to Dawid Malan and said that he is a timer of the ball, and can hit the gaps very precisely. Vaughan insists that a skillful player like Smith is required in the eleven.

“Smith is a timer of the ball hits it in the gaps, knows where his boundary options are and I think if you gave Steve Smith 50 balls he’d get you an 80,” Vaughan told foxsports.com.au.