“You can never underestimate Ireland and Afghanistan”: Aaron Finch focussed on upcoming matches of T20 World Cup 2022 in order to lead Australia to semi finals

Aaron Finch has said that he is fully focussed on the upcoming matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to lead Australia to knockouts.

Melbourne Cricket Ground was all in readiness to host the blockbuster match between Australia and England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 stage, but the weather had different plans. The persistent rains in Melbourne did not even allow the toss to happen.

However, this abandoned match allowed both England and Australia to stay alive in the tournament. Australia lost their first match against New Zealand, but they made a brilliant comeback by beating Sri Lanka in their very next game. With 3 points in 3 matches, they are at the 4th position in Group 1.

This match could have been Jos Buttler’s 100th T20I match in front of a packed MCG stadium, but it was not meant to be. Both England and Australia now have 3 points after 3 matches, but the negative NRR of Australia is a concern for the home side.

Aaron Finch focussed on upcoming matches of T20 World Cup 2022

Australia are still in the race to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament, but their NRR was badly impacted in their first defeat against New Zealand. Finch said that they know that their NRR is on the lower side, but their primary focus is on winning the matches for Australia.

Finch said that they will not take Afghanistan and Ireland lightly at all as both teams have some world-class players in their ranks. Ireland defeated England in the last match, whereas Afghanistan’s bowling also troubled the English batters. Finch insists that they are focussed on the things that are in their hands.

“You got to try and win firstly. Then you try and push for the NRR. You can never underestimate Ireland and Afghanistan. They’ve got some world-class players,” Aaron Finch said in the post-match-conference.

“You can overplay the situation at times and that takes you focus off your job at hand. We’ll control what we can.”

Australia’s next match will be against Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. It is certain that one more defeat can bring curtains to Australia’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022.