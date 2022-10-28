“Biggest game of your career…” Jos Buttler expresses disappointment at not being able to play 100th T20I vs Australia in full-house Melbourne Cricket Ground due to rain

English captain Jos Buttler has expressed his disappointment on not being able to play his 100th T20I at the MCG against Australia.

The awaited T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 match between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne got abandoned due to rain. Both teams got one point each, and they are well & truly in the knockout race.

Ahead of the match, there were encouraging signs as the rain stopped at the very right time, but the wet patches on the field didn’t allow the match to start. The rain arrived back again later on, and it was enough for the match to be abandoned. Both teams now have three points in three matches.

The weather in Melbourne has been pretty gloomy, and the match between Ireland and Afghanistan also got abandoned earlier in the day. MCG was expected to be a full house today, and but the rain ruined all the excitement.

Jos Buttler expresses disappointment at not being able to play 100th T20I vs Australia in MCG

English captain Jos Buttler has expressed his disappointment over the abandoned match between Australia and England. This match was supposed to be Buttler’s 100th T20I, and he said that he is extremely disappointed that he could not play his 100th T20I in front of a packed MCG crowd against Australia in a World Cup match.

“Was supposed to be a massive occasion, full house here against Australia, biggest game of your career, very disappointed not to be able to play tonight. Would have been a great place to do it (playing the 100th game),” Jos Buttler said to the broadcasters.

Buttler has been one of England’s best white-ball players, and he has scored 2395 T20I runs at 33.26 with the help of 17 half-centuries and 1 century. He has a strike-rate of 143.59 in T20Is.

Jos Buttler backs England to bounce back strong

There have been some question marks over the performance of the English team in the T20 World Cup so far. England lost their last match against Ireland by 5 runs due to the DLS method. Buttler said that the team is full of match winners, and the guys are now fully rested up to play well in the rest of the tournament.

“We are full of match-winners. Looking forward to the rest of the tournament. The guys are rested up well and we were ready to play tonight as well,” Jos Buttler added.

“Few days now to clear everything out, have a couple of good training days and then look forward to the next game.”