If MI wins today what happens: How can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs?

Mumbai Indians qualify: The defending champions have registered an all-important sixth victory in Indian Premier League 2021.

During the 51st match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah, Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets. In what is their sixth victory this season, the defending champions have now jumped to the fifth position on the points table.

Chasing a paltry 91-run target, Indians sealed the chase in only the ninth over on the back of wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan’s eighth IPL half-century.

Opening the batting with Rohit Sharma (22), Kishan scored a match-winning 50* (25) with the help of five fours and three sixes to announce his comeback into form after missing the last two matches.

1000 runs for Ishan Kishan in the MI Blue and Gold 💙💙💙 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 5, 2021

How can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs?

Mumbai, who needed to win this match by all means to remain alive in the tournament, have doubtlessly strengthened their position but aren’t completely safe as far as qualification for the next round is concerned.

For starters, MI will have to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match to avoid complications related to results of other matches and NRR (Net Run Rate).

If the same happens and Kolkata Knight Riders lose to Rajasthan Royals, Indians will automatically qualify for the playoffs. However, if Knight Riders also win their last league match, then one out of them and Mumbai will take the vacant fourth spot which will obviously be decided by NRR. As of now, KKR (0.294) have a better NRR than MI (-0.048).

Assuming if Mumbai lose to Hyderabad, they will then hope for Royals to beat KKR. In such a situation, one out of them will qualify. If KKR beat RR, Mumbai will have no chance of qualifying. Four teams will contest for one place in the playoffs if Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings, RR beat KKR and SRH beat MI this week.