“I’m confident I can bang out a hundred”: Joe Root confident about batting well in the next three Ashes 2021-22 tests

Ashes 2021-22: Ahead of the MCG test, Joe Root reveals that he is confident about his batting, but frustrated over the team’s performance.

England are 2-0 down in the Ashes 2021-22, and one more defeat will take the Ashes away from them. The side has lost both of the games in a one-sided manner, and the team is heavily criticized. In England’s batting, only Dawid Malan and Joe Root have batted well. Malan has scored 188 runs in the series, whereas Root has scored 175 runs.

Root has been brilliant this season, he has scored 1630 runs at 64.69, courtesy of six centuries. However, the captaincy of Joe Root is under the radar. The bowlers of England were bowling way short on the Adelaide track, and even Joe Root blasted them.

Ahead of the test in Melbourne, Joe Root has again expressed his frustration in front of the press.

Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root confident about his form; Frustrated on the team

Joe Root insists that the team was frustrated after the game and there was a lot of anger out there. Root reveals that he expects a response from everyone in Melbourne.

“It did come easy to be angry at the end of the last game because of the situation we’re in and the manner in which we lost,” Root told reporters.

“I expect a response from everyone this week.”

“There was a lot of frustration. Purely because of the basic mistakes that we’ve been making. And we’ve done it twice in a row. We can’t afford to be losing eight wickets for 70 or 80 runs. It is not good enough.”

England has performed poorly, but the batting form of Joe Root has been excellent in the series. He has expressed his pleasure on his current batting form.

“I feel in a really good place with my batting,” he said.

“I’m playing nicely still. I’m confident I can bang out a hundred in these next three games.”

“I know that’s a brave thing to say but that conversion rate hasn’t been an issue at all this year.”

Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the next Ashes test from 26 December 2021.