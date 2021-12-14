"I'm fine....": Ben Stokes confirms he is fit to play the Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test

Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test: Ben Stokes has confirmed that he is fit to play the Adelaide test despite having a Knee scare in Brisbane.

England lost the first Ashes test against Australia, and they are 0-1 behind in the series. Ben Stokes’ return was quite talked about, but he couldn’t deliver.

Stokes managed to score just 19 runs in the game, whereas he struggled a lot in bowling. He bowled a total of 14 no-balls, but they were not called due to the technology failure. Even, the knee injury of Ben Stokes has been a concern for him. However, Ben Stokes has confirmed that the injury is not serious, and he will play the Adelaide test.

Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide Test: Ben Stokes fit to play

Ben Stokes was seen hobbling on the field during the 1st innings of the Brisbane Test. However, he has confirmed that it’s an old injury that flares up every now and then.

“Having a long break is going to show itself I guess, but there are no excuses from me,” Stokes wrote in The Mirror.

“People will have seen me rubbing my knee from time to time when I was in the field, but rest assured I’m fine.”

“It is an old injury that flares up every now and again, but I know how to manage it.”

“It just gets a little bit uncomfortable every now and again in and around my cartilage, but it just looks worse than it is by the way I try and get off it as soon as I can.”

Good news for England – Ben Stokes is fit to bowl today if required after jarring his left knee yesterday, with Ollie Robinson also ‘fine’ according to the ECB #Ashes pic.twitter.com/I7qYMPO1Yq — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 9, 2021

Stokes had a rough outing with both bat and the ball. However, Stokes insists that he was feeling really good with the bat while batting. He although has expressed his frustrations about getting out David Warner on a no-ball.

“With the bat I actually felt good, until I got out in both innings. That’s all it takes. One ball and your day is ruined just like that,” Stokes wrote.

“It was frustrating to have David Warner out early in his innings only for a no-ball to chalk it off.”

The 2nd Ashes 2021-22 test will be played at the Adelaide Oval from 16th December 2021.