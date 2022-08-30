Cricket

“I’m in that team for sure”: Steve Smith assured of a place in Australia’s playing eleven for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Australian batter Steve Smith is assured that he will be part of Australia's playing 11 in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.
Rishikesh Sharma

Tom Brady's name was used for a $100,000 fraud by New Jersey conman
"We are elated after winning the silver medal": Smriti Mandhana confident about England tour after Commonwealth Games Silver medal
