“I’m in that team for sure”: Steve Smith assured of a place in Australia’s playing eleven for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Australian batter Steve Smith is assured that he will be part of Australia’s playing 11 in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is not so far away, and the defending champions Australia will aim to retain their title in the home conditions. The T20I side of the looks settled at the moment, and they will again be the favourites to win the coveted trophy at their home.

The all-rounders have been the biggest strength of the side with the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis playing some incredible cricket. Steve Smith has been an important part of Australia’s white-ball teams as well, and he seems confident about the T20 World Cup.

Steve Smith assured of a place in Australia’s 11 for T20 World Cup

Australian batter Steve Smith believes that he will be in Australia’s playing 11 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He said that he is playing some good cricket, and he has been given a free role now in the team in which he can express himself with the bat.

Smith has been used as someone who can balance the batting of the side which is filled with some aggressive batters. With the rise of Mitch Marsh at the number three spot, Smith will definitely find himself in the lower middle-order. Smith has revealed that he has now been given the license to play some aggressive cricket.

“I feel like when I’m playing good T20 cricket, I’m in that team for sure,” Smith told reporters at Townsville’s Riverway Stadium on Tuesday.

“The role that I’ve been given the last couple of years is the ‘Mr. Fix It’ role and that tag’s been taken away from me now.”

“I can just take the game on and if I want to smack someone for six first ball, then I’m able to do that freely.”

Got to love a Steve Smith screamer 🔥 #AUSvZIM pic.twitter.com/MOQqPXpdO1 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 28, 2022

Smith’s strike-rate in the last T20 World Cup was 91.89, whereas his S/R rose to 120.37 in the recent T20I series against Sri Lanka. Although, it will be interesting to see how Smith will be adjusted in the playing eleven in the presence of star all-rounders.