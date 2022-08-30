“Keep your local players happy”: Steve Smith calls for better deals for Australian players in the Big Bash League

Steve Smith has said that Cricket Australia should look after their Australian players in the BBL by giving them better financial deals.

After the announcement of the ILT20 League and CSA T20 League, the Big Bash League in Australia faced issues in recruiting overseas players as it can’t fight with the other tournaments financially. The majority of the top players have signed for those leagues, and that’s why some players were not picked in the BBL Draft as well because of their unavailability.

David Warner and Chris Lynn also wanted to play in the overseas leagues due to the financial factor. Warner did not get NOC from Cricket Australia as he is centrally contracted. Instead, he signed with Sydney Thunder, and he got the same amount as the Platinum overseas players.

Steve Smith wants better BBL deal for Australian players

Steve Smith has said that Cricket Australia should look after their local players in the BBL. He said that the big Australian players deserve better remuneration. It is to be noted that the top contract for the local Australian players is A$200,000 for a 14-game regular season, whereas the players in the platinum category got A$340,000 in the draft for any number of games.

“I think [the draft] is interesting, I don’t know what the best way forward is,” Smith said.

“In terms of tournaments around the world, you have to look after your local players most importantly.”

“And seeing some of the players who are coming out for big cash, I know a few of the local players, that are big players, are a little bit disappointed in terms of remuneration for the tournament. I think there’s going to have to be a way around that to keep your local players happy. I’m sure it is something to look at.”

Steve Smith has been offered a contract by the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season, but he still has not accepted it yet. He is still disappointed about not being able to play in the BBL last season. Cricket Australia denied Smith to play in the BBL last season due to tournament rules.