“I’m over that phase now”: Virat Kohli reveals his birthday celebration plans with wife Anushka and daughter Vamika post win vs Scotland | ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli reveals he’d be celebrating his 33rd birthday with wife Anushka and daughter Vamika post win vs Scotland in T20 World Cup 2021

Team India went hammer and tongs with the bat as they chased down the paltry score of 85/10 posted by Scotland in mere 6.3 Overs thereby annihilating the Scottish bowling line-up by 8 wickets, during match no.37 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. KL Rahul (50 off 19) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16) did what was expected of them to make sure they stayed ahead in terms of the net run rate– above New Zealand and Afghanistan, after what was a flawless, clinical effort with the ball lead by Mohammad Shami (3-1-15-3) and Ravindra Jadeja (4-0-15-3).

It is worth mentioning that this was yet another do-or-die match for India as far as their hopes for making to the semi-finals are concerned- which as of now hangs by the thinnest of threads.

But, as they say one can only control the controllables, Team India, shrugging off the disappointment of the opening two matches opened their account with a thumping win over Afghanistan and today against Scotland.

It was a perfect gift for Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday today- about which he spoke during the post-match presentation.

Virat Kohli reveals birthday plans with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika

When asked by the veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle as to how he would go about celebrating his birthday today post a convincing victory, the skipper was humble enough to state that he’s over that stage now- referring to his age as he turns 33 today.

Although, he further exclaimed that since both his wife- Anushka Sharma and daughter- Vamika are with him in the challenging and fatiguing bio-bubble, he could not have asked for more as a birthday present.

“I’m over that phase now (on his birthday celebration). My wife and daughter are here and that celebration is enough, the family being here is a blessing in itself”, said Kohli during the post-match celebration.

"My family is here ANUSHKA and VAMIKA is here so that's my celebration." – Virat Kohli (On his Birthday celebration)

Team India play their final group stage match versus Namibia next on the upcoming Monday.