‘I’m ready for Australia’: Ben Stokes is back in English squad for the Ashes 2021

Ben Stokes has finally announced that he will be back in the English squad for the upcoming away series against Australia in December.

Ahead of the Ashes 2021, England have announced a piece of astonishing news. The talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set to make his return in the Ashes 2021 squad. It was looking like Stokes will miss his second continuous away Ashes, but he is finally back in the team.

Ben Stokes has not played a single game since July due to a finger injury and mental health issues. He recently had a second operation on his injured finger. Although, he has started light training in England. The gun all-rounder, whose Headingley heroics are still fresh, was not a part of England’s 17 men initial Ashes squad. English coach Chris Silverwood also denied putting any timeframe for the return of Ben Stokes.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Ben Stokes is out of the India series to look after his mental well-being and finger injury 😞 Rest up Stokesy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sOMlf8GmhY — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 30, 2021

Ben Stokes on Ashes 2021 return

Stokes announced on Monday that he has recovered from his mental fatigue and finger injury. The 30-year old is now “ready to return to competitive cricket” after being cleared by all the doctors.

“I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted,” said Stokes.

“I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I’m ready for Australia.”

Stokes is not a part of the English T20 World Cup squad, after suffering a series of index finger injuries and mental health issues. He last played for England in July, where he served as the short-term captain. Although, he just bowled a handful of overs in the series, whereas he also didn’t bat much.

JUST IN: Ben Stokes says he’s “ready for Australia”. He will fly out with England’s Test specialists on November 4.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Uzb4z3hpVk — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 25, 2021

Ashley Giles, England’s managing director of men’s cricket has also expressed his joy on the news.

“Ben called me to say he was ready to return to cricket and was excited about the prospect of playing a significant role in the Ashes series.”

“Time and time again, Ben has demonstrated how important he is to the England team and having him available for the Ashes series is excellent news for all of us.”