“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Vitality Blast competition in Surrey colours”: Kieron Pollard confirms his stint with Surrey for T20 Blast 2022

Kieron Pollard will play for English club Surrey in the upcoming T20 Blast 2022. After his international retirement, Kieron Pollard is set to feature in multiple tournaments, and he is set to feature in the County Cricket after almost a decade.

Kieron Pollard has joined Surrey as a replacement of Australian all-rounder Sean Abbott, who pulled out of the contract due to his international commitments.

West Indies’ all-rounder Sunil Narine has also signed a deal with Surrey this season. Kieron Pollard is one of the legends of the T20 format, and he has some staggering numbers under his belt. Pollard has scored 11571 T20 runs at 31.01, courtesy of 56 half-centuries and 1 century, whereas he also has scalped 308 wickets in bowling.

Kieron Pollard has expressed his delight in joining Surrey for the T20 Blast, he said that Kia Oval is a special place to play in front of a full house.

“It has been quite some time since I’ve played county cricket and I’m thrilled to be returning to the Vitality Blast competition in Surrey colours this year,” Pollard said in a Surrey press release.

“The Kia Oval is a special place to play, especially in front of a full house.”

Kieron Pollard is joining Surrey for #Blast22 👀 We’ve dug out his incredible catch in the 2010 semi-final 😳 #20yearsofT20 pic.twitter.com/ebZqQSzXkd — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) May 20, 2022

Kieron Pollard insists that he would want to win the title of T20 Blast with Surrey. Pollard said that the side is full of talent, and his experience will be quite valuable for the side.

“This Surrey side is full of talent and should certainly be mounting a challenge for the title,” Pollard added.

“I hope that my experience will add a vital ingredient to the club’s success this year.”

Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine will be available to play the majority of the season for Surrey, whereas the likes of Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Ollie Pope, etc will make their presence for Surrey depending on the International commitments.