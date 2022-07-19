“India would have won the World Cup”: S Sreesanth makes a huge claim on Virat Kohli’s captaincy in 2019 Cricket World Cup

S Sreesanth has made a bold claim and said that India could have won the world cup if he played under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

The performance of the Indian team in the recent cricket world cups has certainly been below par. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India played the 2019 ICC World Cup and 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. On both occasions, India failed to lift the silverware.

In the 2019 World Cup, India lost in the semi-final to New Zealand, where the whole batting lineup collapsed. The situation was worse in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where the team could not even get through the group phase. After the failure of the T20 World Cup, Virat resigned as the white ball captain of the Indian team.

S Sreesanth makes a huge claim on Virat Kohli’s captaincy

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth has made a huge claim on the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Sreesanth has said that India would have won the World Cup if he would have played under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

“If I would have been a part of the team under Virat’s captaincy, India would have won the World Cup,” Sreesanth said in the new season of CricChat on the ShareChat Audio Chatroom.

S Sreesanth said that players like Sanju Samson and Sachin Baby played under the captaincy of Virat, and they got better in their approach. He also said that the Indian team played the 2011 world cup for Sachin Tendulkar and that’s why it was extra motivation for them.

“We won that World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar,” S Sreesanth added.

S Sreesanth announces retirement from Indian domestic (first-class & all formats) cricket. Tweets, “For the next generation of cricketers…I have chosen to end my first-class cricket career…” (File photo) pic.twitter.com/DzosYaIfNN — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

Sreesanth was banned from playing cricket after the spot-fixing incident with Rajasthan Royals in 2013, and he was later cleared to play again in 2021. He represented Kerala in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy after his return, but he finally announced his retirement in 2022.

Sreesanth was a part of India’s 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC World Cup teams, and he has scalped 169 international wickets in his career.