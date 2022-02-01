Sreesanth IPL teams: When was the last time Sreesanth played in IPL?

Sreesanth IPL teams: S Sreesanth is part of the 590 shortlisted players who would go under the hammer in the upcoming mega auction.

The Indian and Keralite right-arm pacer S Sreesanth is amongst the 590 players that the IPL governing council sent out on Tuesday, in what is the final auction list the 10 franchises have agreed upon.

With a total of 1,214 players having registered themselves the past week, the final list now has been trimmed down to less than half the original number, which also includes 44 new names upon the request of the franchises.

Of the 590 players, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.

S Sreesanth makes it to the list of these 228 capped players, and the Kerala-born pacer has registered himself in the base price bracket of INR 50 Lakh.

Sreesanth IPL teams

Upon finding his name in the final auction list, an elated Sreesanth took to his social media handle to express his happiness, while thanking all his fans for supporting him throughout.

Love u all..can’t thank u all enough..lots of gratitude ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too..”om Nama Shivaya..” pic.twitter.com/XAyBGx9IVU — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 1, 2022

It is worth of a mention that the 38-year-old last played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2013, and had also registered his name during the previous mini auction in 2021 for a base price of INR 75 Lakh, but unfortunately couldn’t make it to the final list of players the eight franchises were interested in.

The right-arm pacer has played a total of 44 IPL matches for three franchises in Rajasthan Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Kings XI Punjab, and has picked up a total of 44 wickets till date.

He recently played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy during the 2020/21 season where he picked up a total of 13 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.38 for Kerala.

The right-handed pacer was banned for life by the BCCI in September 2013 while playing for the Rajasthan Royals, after his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal came to light.

The ban was reduced to seven years by a BCCI Ombudsman in 2019, and he was cleared to return to professional Cricket by September 2020.

Prior to that, he had played a total of 10 T20Is for team India and picked up a total of 7 wickets at an average of 41.14 and at an economy rate of 8.47.