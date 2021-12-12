“In my mind, I was 100 percent preparing to play”: Stuart Broad expresses dissappointment over not playing the Ashes 2021-22 Brisbane test

The Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad has revealed that he was ready to play in the Brisbane test and could have made a difference.

Australia dominated England in Brisbane in the first Ashes Test. England won the toss and everything went downhill after it. The Aussie bowlers dominated the English batters, and the English batting could even hold on. Looking at the pitch of the Gabba, it was clear that the pacers are going to dominate in the game.

Cummins scalped seven wickets for Australia, whereas the rest of the bowlers were brilliant as well. England surprised everyone at the toss when they dropped Stuart Broad from the playing eleven. James Anderson was already out, but the exclusion of Broad was a surprise. Ollie Robinson bowled well, but they clearly missed leadership. The ability of Broad to swing the ball could have been a great asset at the Gabba. After the game, Stuart Broad did express his disappointment on being left out.

The Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad reveals he was ready to play

Stuart Broad has revealed that the final spot battle was between him and Jack Leach. Although, he insists that neither of captain nor coach gave him any clue about the decision.

“A 12 was announced, to be narrowed to an XI next morning and I got the sense that the final decision was between me and Jack Leach,” Broad told Daily Mail UK.

“I am an experienced player and although Joe Root and Chris Silverwood didn’t give me any clues in the training sessions leading in.”

“Of course, in my mind, I was 100 percent preparing to play.”

England’s XI for the day-night #Ashes Test in Adelaide must have… a) James Anderson

b) Stuart Broad

c) Both James Anderson and Stuart Broad pic.twitter.com/wzgqMLq4Mn — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 11, 2021

Although, he admits that he was not surprised at being dropped based on the previous injury record.

“The first ball of an Ashes series at the Gabba has become a very famous event. So, I got myself into a mindset where I was ready to go.”

“I’ve been left out on numerous occasions and sometimes it comes as a real surprise. This was less of a surprise, maybe because I wasn’t in the team for the previous series against India due to a calf injury.”

The 2nd Ashes 2021-22 D/N test will be played from 16 December 2021 at the Adelaide Oval.