IND vs AFG T20 Head to Head Records | India vs Afghanistan T20I Stats | Abu Dhabi T20I

IND vs AFG T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the IND vs AFG T20 World Cup match.

The 33rd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. While India will be playing their first Super 12 match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, it will be Afghanistan’s second match of the tournament at this venue.

In addition to being India’s first match of the tournament, it will also be their first-ever T20I here. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have a phenomenal T20I record in Abu Dhabi winning nine and losing two out of their 11 matches over the years.

Talking about the points table, India are at the fifth position on the points table in Group 2 on the back of losing two matches in a row. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are at the second position after winning two and losing one out of their three Round 2 matches.

While a victory will save further embarrassment for India, an Afghan victory will push them closer to a maiden World Cup semi-final berth. In ICC World Twenty20 2009 and 2012, India and Afghanistan have played only two T20Is against each other as of now.

IND vs AFG T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 2

Matches won by IND: 2

Matches won by AFG: 0

Matches played in Asia: 1 (IND 1, AFG 1)

Matches played at neutral venues: 2 (IND 2, AFG 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 2 (IND 2, AFG 0)

IND average score against AFG: 138

AFG average score against IND: 126

Most runs for IND: 50 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for AFG: 36 (Mohammad Nabi)

Most wickets for IND: 2 (Ravichandran Ashwin)

Most wickets for AFG: 1 (Hamid Hassan and Mohammad Nabi)

Most catches for IND: 1 (Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja)

Most catches for AFG: 2 (Mohammad Nabi)