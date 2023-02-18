IND vs AUS 2023: Virat Kohli dismissal today Twitter reacts furiously as Kohli can’t believe Nitin Menon’s decision

During the second day of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match between India and Australia in Delhi, former India captain Virat Kohli became the sixth Indian batter to be dismissed on a day where the Indian batters failed to put on display any resistance against a challenge possessed by the Australian spinners.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 50th over when Kohli was deceived by a Matthew Kuhnemann arm ball. Kohli, who planted his front foot confidently in an attempt to play a defensive shot, appeared to have been hit plumb in front of the stumps at first.

Kohli, who immediately opted for a review, subsequently gave the impression of edging the ball. A potential case of the ball hitting the bat and pad at the exact same time, it surprisingly wasn’t a conclusive proof for third umpire Richard Illingworth to overturn on-field umpire Nitin Menon’s decision.

As a result, Kohli had no option than to return to the pavilion especially with the ball hitting the stumps in the replays. Kohli, who didn’t at all look pleased with the decision, fell short of a well-deserved 29th Test half-century by six runs.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 20th over amid a loud reception at his home ground in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kohli played well for his 44 (84) but the same might not be enough for India to attain a first innings lead. If truth be told, for that to happen, India need another significant lower-order contribution from the likes of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Virat Kohli dismissal today Twitter reactions

Yet again, sodden luck for Kohli. Nitin Menon gave what I would call a “pity” out, seeing how badly Australia had gone with their reviews. In my book, that should have been not out. — Debayan Sen (ਦੇਬਾਯਨ) (@debayansen) February 18, 2023

It’s clearly not out. Kohli is unlucky. — Rajesh Abraham (@pendown) February 18, 2023

Still not convinced of that Kohli decision. It looked more not out than out. — Mayank (@kmayank9) February 18, 2023

Terrible umpiring. Looked like ball hit the Kohli’s bat first. It wasn’t 100% clear. Benefit of doubt should have to Kohli. Kohli was not out in any case. #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND — Tejas Mehta (@itejasmehta) February 18, 2023

Still trailing by more than 100 runs in the first innings, India are only left with fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj in the batting department after this.