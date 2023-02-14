IND vs AUS 2nd Test tickets BookMyShow: Will more 2nd Test IND vs AUS 2023 tickets be sold?

The most basic necessity for a fan to watch an international cricket match is a paid ticket. BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and various state associations, however, don’t ensure that this basic necessity can be availed easily.

For a country full of millions of cricket enthusiasts and for a board of BCCI’s muscle, it is quite disappointing that fans are left confused and perplexed time and again with respect to buying tickets of international matches.

Fans, who constitute of the most important element of any sporting ecosystem, suffer because of mismanagement on the part of state associations and the same is the case before the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match between India and Australia in Delhi.

Buying tickets for a high-profile Test match isn’t a task for fans because of lack of availability but because of lack of proper communication on the part of Delhi & District Cricket Association (in this case).

IND vs AUS 2nd Test tickets booking website

First things first, contrary to some reports, Paytm Insider is the only designated platform selling the tickets of this match. With the match scheduled to begin from Friday, it is surprising that ticket sales for general public were limited to a few stands in the first round earlier this month.

Perhaps it is due to no communication regarding the second round of tickets that people are facing confusion around the ticketing platform.

Will more 2nd Test IND vs AUS 2023 tickets be sold?

Ideally, yes. Because of the above mentioned reason that seats in only a few stands had been put on sale earlier. A major reason of hope behind the same is the mention of the term “Stay Tuned” on the website of Paytm Insider.

As a result, fans are adivsed to keep a check on the platform if they are looking to buy tickers for the forthcoming Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. “Hi! Request you to keep an eye on our Paytm application & web for updates. Thanks!,” reads a response from Paytm Care on Twitter DM with respect to the availability of more tickets for this match.

Having said that, with only a couple of days remaining for the match, DDCA face a race against time in delivering tickets to fans’ preferred addresses.