“The game is poorer without you mate”: When Shane Warne called Dale Steyn’s retirement as loss of cricket

When Dale Steyn retire from test cricket in 2019 due to injuries, Shane Warne said that the game will be poorer without Steyn.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne hails Dale Steyn on his retirement

Dale Steyn announced his retirement from test cricket in 2019. Steyn is regarded as one of the all-time greats of the game. He scalped 439 test wickets in just 93 games at 22.85. The way he bowled in the Asian conditions made him a stalwart. However, he was continuously hampered by injuries in the latter part of his career. The peak Dale Steyn was impossible to play for any batter. He also scalped 196 ODI and 64 T20I wickets in his career.

Shane Warne called Steyn’s retirement a loss of cricket. He said that “cricket will be poorer without you”. “Congrats on a wonderful career buddy & yes you did entertain us all ! Well done @DaleSteyn62 ! The game is poorer without you mate,,” Warne tweeted.

Congrats on a wonderful career buddy & yes you did entertain us all ! Well done @DaleSteyn62 ! The game is poorer without you mate https://t.co/WiGcCa7ObM — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 5, 2019

Apart from Warne, players like AB de Villiers, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli also congratulated Dale Steyn on his wonderful career. AB called Steyn the best bowler of his time, whereas Sachin also wished well for Dale Steyn. Virat called Steyn the true champion of the game. Dale Steyn will be the pace bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022.