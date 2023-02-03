HomeSearch

India vs Australia 2nd Test tickets Arun Jaitley Stadium: India vs Australia Test series 2023 ticket price list

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 03/02/2023

Arun Jaitley Stadium will be hosting a Test match after more than five years.

Ticket sales for general public for the second Test match between India and Australia in Delhi kick-started yesterday. With the match scheduled to begin on February 17, it is quite a proactive measure on the part of the DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) to have started the ticket sales over a couple of weeks before the match.

Delhi, which had hosted South Africa across both the white-ball formats last year, will be hosting a Test match after more than half-a-decade. The sheer fact that the capital city of the country hasn’t hosted a Test match in all these years should be enough a motivation for fans to throng the Arun Jaitley Stadium throughout the five days.

It is worth a mention that all the tickets are being sold as season passes. As a result, fans will have the option to visit the stadium on all the five days (one visit per day though) as per their convenience.

As is the case for all the cricketing venues in the country, fans won’t be allowed to enter the stadium without physical tickets throughout the match. Hence, fans are advised to not even try reaching the venue without procuring them. That being said, DDCA have made arrangements for delivering the tickets to the address provided by an individual. The delivery will be made 2-3 days prior to the date of the match.

India vs Australia 2nd Test tickets Arun Jaitley Stadium

The first stage of ticket booking had comprised DDCA selling tickets for only six stands of the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While each stand was for a different price category, all the tickets for one particular stand have already been sold out.

It is noteworthy that there will be multiple rounds of ticket booking for this match. Therefore, fans can wait (if they wish to) if they want to book a ticket in a particular stand out of the 23 available stands. However, it is always a good idea to book tickets of a match featuring the Indian cricket team as early as possible.

For now, tickets are only being sold on online platform named Paytm InsiderA maximum of four tickets can be bought per person.

India vs Australia Delhi Test ticket price list

INR 450 – East Stand Second Floor.

INR 499 – East Stand First Floor.

INR 750 – East Stand Ground Floor.

INR 4,500 – Old Club House First Floor.

INR 5,000 – Hill A.

